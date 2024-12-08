BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Carter’s worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 25.2% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 48.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

