BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 72,406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $66.18.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

