BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Wabash National worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $836.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

