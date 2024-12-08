BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 824.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,685 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,514,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $102,406,000 after acquiring an additional 388,710 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 855,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,557 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 335,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,798 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 291,326 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $380.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $41,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

