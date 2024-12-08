BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 208,295 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,295 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Novavax were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Novavax by 500.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 26.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

