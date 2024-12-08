BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 365,345 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Semtech were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Semtech by 343.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,494,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,646,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,956,000 after acquiring an additional 765,877 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 899,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 529,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,307,000.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

