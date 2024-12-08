BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 90,597 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Fastly worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fastly by 11,140.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,490 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 801,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastly by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 621,680 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 161,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,138,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,368,125. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,930.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,003.36. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,681. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

Fastly stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

