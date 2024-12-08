Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braze alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in Braze by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $118,232.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,422.75. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914 over the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

View Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 0.4 %

BRZE opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.