Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.35% of Braze worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Braze by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Braze by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,600.96. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $41.46 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

