Brokerages Set APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Target Price at $43.71

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

