Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Energy Recovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $941.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In related news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. The trade was a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 126,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,489.17. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,406 shares of company stock valued at $828,688 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

