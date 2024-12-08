Brokerages Set Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target at $132.40

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 23.46%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

