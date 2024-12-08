Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) PT at $57.43

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

