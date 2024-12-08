Brokers Issue Forecasts for Groupon FY2024 Earnings

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Groupon in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the coupon company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Groupon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Groupon Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Groupon has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

