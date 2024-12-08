Brokers Set Expectations for VIGL FY2024 Earnings

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Schram anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.