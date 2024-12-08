Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 31,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $956.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

