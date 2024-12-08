Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 79.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 22.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. The trade was a 43.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Stock Up 2.9 %

Camping World Announces Dividend

CWH stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.