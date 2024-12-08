Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.63.
In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$80,272.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $320,617. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
