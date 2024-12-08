Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,063 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.27% of Capri worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capri alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Trading Up 1.4 %

CPRI opened at $22.29 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.