Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $409.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $232.29 and a 12-month high of $413.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.82.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

