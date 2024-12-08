CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives $31.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRGX

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,742.15. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,954.88. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 374,018 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,042,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after buying an additional 79,782 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CRGX opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CARGO Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.