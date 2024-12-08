Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

