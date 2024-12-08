Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 8,981 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,986 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,399 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

