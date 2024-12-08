Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.17 on Friday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Celsius by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

