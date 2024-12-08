Centrica’s (CNA) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their top pick rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.89. The company has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 591.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.90 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £61,500 ($78,383.89). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,668 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £1,984.92 ($2,529.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,237 shares of company stock worth $6,784,644. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

