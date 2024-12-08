CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives $63.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CGON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CG Oncology

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CG Oncology by 73.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,166,000 after acquiring an additional 717,722 shares during the last quarter. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,828,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,526,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 528,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.