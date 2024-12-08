Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,395 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $101.12 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

