Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.