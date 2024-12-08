Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

