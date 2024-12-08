Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.