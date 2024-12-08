Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 125,620 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,620 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,357.12. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

