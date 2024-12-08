Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,714 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

