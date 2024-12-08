Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,451 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $836.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNC

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.