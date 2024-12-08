Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 46,451 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Wabash National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Wabash National Stock Performance
Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $836.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.
Wabash National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Wabash National Profile
Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.
