Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,806 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $135,850 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

