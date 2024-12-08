Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 380,035 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

