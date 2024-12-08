Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

