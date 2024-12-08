Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,868 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241,400 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 455,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 639.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.