Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

