Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 41.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $759.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.20.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 122.95%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

