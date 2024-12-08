Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,902 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WABC opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

