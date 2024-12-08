Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 171,905 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.