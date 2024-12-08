Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 394,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 61,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,446,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

