Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 138,501 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 123,361 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 16.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 121,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLX opened at $23.29 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,230 shares of company stock valued at $110,068. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

