Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,432 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Argan alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 84.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argan during the second quarter valued at $397,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the second quarter valued at $251,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $602,383.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,745 shares in the company, valued at $31,015,962.45. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.40. The trade was a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGX. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Report on AGX

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $147.12 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.