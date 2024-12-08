Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.