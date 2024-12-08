Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Chewy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 125.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

