Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOCU. UBS Group increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $508,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,106.83. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 151.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,292 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

