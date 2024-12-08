Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

