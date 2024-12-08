CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CommScope worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CommScope alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 66.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 548,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 87,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CommScope by 23.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.95. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.