Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
